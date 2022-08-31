Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Boosts Position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 379,353 shares during the quarter. Lantronix makes up about 4.3% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter worth about $2,173,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Lantronix by 52.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 620,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 212,626 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter worth about $1,527,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lantronix by 10.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $218.54 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

