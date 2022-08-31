Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Reduces Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC cut its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,468 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 98,200 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Yelp worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,225 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $61,901,000 after purchasing an additional 164,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,703 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $56,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,258 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $47,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,402 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,359 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 304,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,636 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 107,505 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yelp Stock Performance

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $171,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 320,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,484.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $171,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 320,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,484.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $757,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.10. 2,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,490. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.