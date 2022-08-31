Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JAGGF opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Jaguar Mining has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88.

Jaguar Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0311 per share. This is an increase from Jaguar Mining’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.92%. Jaguar Mining’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

