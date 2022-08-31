JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Up 16.5% in August

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 31st total of 269,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 447.6 days.
JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JDDSF opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $15.65.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JD Sports Fashion (JDDSF)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.