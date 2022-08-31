JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Up 16.5% in August

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 31st total of 269,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 447.6 days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDDSF opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.