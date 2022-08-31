Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DLTR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.76.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $137.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

