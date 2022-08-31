Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Chindata Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Chindata Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.
Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.06. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62.
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
