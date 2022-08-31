JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Short Interest Up 7.9% in August

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,543,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.03.

JinkoSolar Trading Up 0.6 %

JKS traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.87. 627,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,407. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40.

JinkoSolar announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

