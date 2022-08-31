John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the July 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Activity at John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $41,392.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 14.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 40.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Shares of NYSE:BTO traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,438. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

