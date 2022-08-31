JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target to €80.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €75.00 ($76.53) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($84.69) to €85.00 ($86.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €96.00 ($97.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 695,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,543. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.