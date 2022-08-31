JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 27,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 30,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.30. 250,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,110,652. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $335.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

