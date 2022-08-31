Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth $734,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 264.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 115,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 83,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 21,899 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

