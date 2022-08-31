K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KBL shares. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$30.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.60. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$29.60 and a 1 year high of C$41.57. The stock has a market cap of C$329.39 million and a PE ratio of 67.93.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at K-Bro Linen

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.80, for a total transaction of C$26,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,609.60.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.