Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Up 13.2% in August

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of KALA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,607. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KALA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 641,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 248,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,044.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 522,189 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $672,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4,079.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 435,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

