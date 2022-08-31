Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Up 13.2% in August

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of KALA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,607. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KALA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kala Pharmaceuticals
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.