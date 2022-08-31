Katie Bickerstaffe Buys 122 Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 122 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($181.32).
Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe bought 109 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($181.75).
- On Monday, June 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 102 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($179.94).
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance
LON MKS traded down GBX 0.17 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 121.88 ($1.47). The company had a trading volume of 11,311,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,859. The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 815.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.28 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.
Featured Stories
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.