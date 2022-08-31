Katie Bickerstaffe Buys 122 Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 122 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($181.32).

Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe bought 109 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($181.75).

On Monday, June 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 102 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($179.94).

LON MKS traded down GBX 0.17 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 121.88 ($1.47). The company had a trading volume of 11,311,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,859. The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 815.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.28 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 200.88 ($2.43).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

