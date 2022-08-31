Kellner Capital LLC Sells 222,299 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Kellner Capital LLC lessened its position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,299 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SciPlay by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SciPlay by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,295. SciPlay Co. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

