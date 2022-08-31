Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of KMPR stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 191,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.76. Kemper has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $70.65.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Jason N. Gorevic purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $521,977. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 896.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 21,623 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kemper by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kemper by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 38,357 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

