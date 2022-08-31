Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,944,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 523.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,378,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,062 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,334 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,233.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,939,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,580 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,492.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 116,811 shares of company stock worth $4,389,368 and have sold 326,000 shares worth $12,467,175. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

