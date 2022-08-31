Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Update

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. 3,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $49.72 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEQU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

