Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Update

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Kewaunee Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. 3,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $49.72 million for the quarter.
About Kewaunee Scientific
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.
