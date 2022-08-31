Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Down 12.1% in August

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,833. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
