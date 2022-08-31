Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.48-$7.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.00 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $164.75. 17,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,805. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.23.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

