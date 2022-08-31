Kimball International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Kimball International has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Kimball International has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Kimball International Stock Performance
KBAL stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
About Kimball International
Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.
