Kimball International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Kimball International has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Kimball International has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Kimball International Stock Performance

KBAL stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBAL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 108,556 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 231.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 58,768 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 113,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 193.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 75,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 51.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Kimball International

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Further Reading

