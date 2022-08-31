KingDeFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.72 Million (KRW)

KingDeFi (KRW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, KingDeFi has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. KingDeFi has a total market cap of $7.72 million and $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KingDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00459542 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015604 BTC.
About KingDeFi
KingDeFi Coin Trading
