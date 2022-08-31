Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given New GBX 270 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KGFHY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 245 ($2.96) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.67.

Kingfisher Price Performance

Shares of Kingfisher stock remained flat at $5.45 on Wednesday. 194,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,728. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

