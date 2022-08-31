Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

Kirkland’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KIRK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,841. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kirkland’s Company Profile

KIRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

(Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.