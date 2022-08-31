Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Update

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.36. 1,494,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 103,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,662 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,565,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,392 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 521,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 480,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 61,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.