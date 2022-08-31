Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 490922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Klondike Silver Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.76 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Klondike Silver Company Profile
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in South Eastern British Columbia.
