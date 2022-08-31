Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Short Interest Update

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 9,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.51. 2,578,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,696. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

