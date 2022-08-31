Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.66. Approximately 207,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 446% from the average daily volume of 38,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Koç Holding A.S. Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87.

About Koç Holding A.S.

(Get Rating)

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.