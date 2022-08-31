KOK Market Capitalization Hits $38.20 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market cap of $38.20 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001778 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,012.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00132668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00033027 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021989 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial.

KOK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

