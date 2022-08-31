Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.14

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.14 and last traded at $32.31, with a volume of 121179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €182.00 ($185.71) to €162.00 ($165.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($192.86) to €188.00 ($191.84) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($209.18) to €180.00 ($183.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Koninklijke DSM Cuts Dividend

About Koninklijke DSM

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.1906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.52%.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.