Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Update

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,600 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 397,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Koppers Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. 57,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.80. Koppers has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $37.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Koppers by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Koppers by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,606,000 after buying an additional 1,545,911 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,109,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Koppers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

