Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.48

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 5083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 44.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after buying an additional 459,336 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 493,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

