Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Short Interest Update

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $243,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 19.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KFY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 334,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,573. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

