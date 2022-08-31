Kryptomon Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $37,508.00 (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kryptomon coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryptomon has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $37,508.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00429865 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00819922 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015305 BTC.
Kryptomon Profile
Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon.
Kryptomon Coin Trading
