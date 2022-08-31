KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Trading 0.4% Higher

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2 – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €84.20 ($85.92) and last traded at €84.20 ($85.92). 2,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €83.90 ($85.61).

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €81.12.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile



KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.

Further Reading

