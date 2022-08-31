L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LHX opened at $231.24 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.70.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

