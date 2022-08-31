Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $95.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,665 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,662. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.