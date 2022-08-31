Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $304.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.99. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

