Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $182.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.07 and its 200-day moving average is $190.11. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $166.09 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

