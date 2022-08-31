Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Sells $32,190.40 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $32,190.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,511.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lantronix Stock Performance

LTRX stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.06. 255,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.88 million, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 2.28.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

About Lantronix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 57,055 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 55.2% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,066,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 379,353 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,871,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 152,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 4.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 756,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

