Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Sells $32,190.40 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $32,190.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,511.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Lantronix Stock Performance
LTRX stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.06. 255,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.88 million, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 2.28.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lantronix
Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.
