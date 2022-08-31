Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Increased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,959 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LVS. Barclays raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

LVS stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

