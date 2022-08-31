Leisure Capital Management Acquires 69 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,230,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 79,395.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 670,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in BlackRock by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,781,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,370,000 after purchasing an additional 229,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 229,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,208,000 after purchasing an additional 126,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Stock Up 0.3 %

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

BLK traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $674.58. 4,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $660.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $675.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

