Leisure Capital Management Acquires 852 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.00. 172,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,917,284. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $186.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

