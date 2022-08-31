Leisure Capital Management Acquires 864 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,411 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $555,083,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,823 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,848 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $40,504,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.72. 18,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

