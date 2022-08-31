Leisure Capital Management Buys 301 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BCE by 720.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,644,000 after acquiring an additional 803,883 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in BCE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BCE by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in BCE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 50,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.70. 14,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,673. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average is $52.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.719 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

