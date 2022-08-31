Leisure Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,038 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,119 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Fox Advisors downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 4.1 %

STX stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,725. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average is $84.19.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.