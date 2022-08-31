Leisure Capital Management Has $1.16 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,538,000 after acquiring an additional 274,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,282,000 after acquiring an additional 960,905 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,789,000 after acquiring an additional 44,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,452. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

