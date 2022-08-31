Leisure Capital Management Has $9.47 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,669 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.18. 10,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,467. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

