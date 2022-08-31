Leisure Capital Management Purchases 265 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,038 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,119 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $66.55. 75,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,725. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

