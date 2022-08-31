Leisure Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Leisure Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 197,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 59,472 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 335,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 210,796 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,258,000 after purchasing an additional 536,324 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 57,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,103 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Shares of EW traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.84. 19,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,421. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.91. The company has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

